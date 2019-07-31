Kolkata: Elderly couple found ‘murdered’ in their south Kolkata home

An elderly couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in Netaji Nagar police station area here on Tuesday.

Accordingly to police, the deceased have been identified as Dilip and Swapna Mukherjee. They were childless and staying alone in a two-story house at Ashoka Avenue under Netaji Nagar police station.

Police said the matter came to light in the morning when several knocks at their door went unanswered. The neighbours then looked inside the house through a window and saw them lying on a bed. They then informed the police. Though police didn’t find any external injury on the bodies, they confirmed it was murder after examining the circumstantial evidences.

“Dilip and Swapna have been murdered. It seems Swapna has been strangulated to death. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Some cash is also missing. The motive could be monetary gain,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma who visited the spot, along with DC, South (suburban), Sudip Sarkar and detective department and forensic officers.

As per police, it seems to be a planned murder and more than one person could be involved in the case. “We have collected samples. Some almirah and cupboard were open. There were signs of both forceful operation and smooth opening with keys,” said a forensic officer.

Police are questioning the domestic help and other regular visitors to the house. Police said the couple had hired the help about five-seven months ago. The maid told the police that the couple used to get offers from real estate promoters regularly to sell their property. Police are investigating the case from all possible angles.

“Once we get the post-mortem reports, things will be much clear,” said an officer.

Bodies found in suitcase

In a similar incident at Rajdanga Main area in South 24 Parganas district, the bodies of a couple were found stuffed in two suitcases at a secluded house. As per Narendrapur police, the deceased were the caretakers of the house owned by one Dipankar Dey, a resident of Kasba in Kolkata. “The bodies of Pradip (55) and Alpana Biswas (45) were found in suitcases kept inside the bathroom of the house. These were decomposed and we suspect they were murdered three days ago. Probe is on,” said Baruipur Superintendent of Police Rashid Munir Khan.

Reportedly, both were last seen on Sunday evening and after that their phone numbers became unreachable. So, Tuesday, the owner sent Pradip’s brother Joy to check on them. He found foul smell emanating from the bathroom and noticed two suitcases with blood oozing out of them.

He then informed the police about it. Police reached the spot and recovered the bodies. A case of murder has been lodged. Prima facie, police suspect it to be a fallout of a personal enmity.