Elder Arsalan scion was driving Jaguar, friend confirms

Days after two Bangldeshi nationals were killed in a Jaguar-Mercedes accident, a 24-year-old man told police that his friend Raghib Parvez, elder son of the owner of Arsalan restaurants in Kolkata, was driving the Jaguar, said a police officer. The man, who was with Raghib in the car, said they were nervous after the accident and fled the spot, according to the officer.

“We have examined a man who was with Raghib that day. He suffered injuries in the accident and his medical examination has been done. We will record his statement before the magistrate as a witness,” said Joint CP (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma. The man was taken to the accident spot, between Shakespeare Sarani and Rawdon Street, and he helped reconstruct the accident.

He told police that Raghib had been driving high-end cars for the last seven years and was confident even when driving at high speed, said a second officer. He confessed that the car was at a very high speed before it crashed into the Mercedes.

The homicide department of Kolkata Police had earlier arrested Arsalan Parvez, younger son of the owner of Arsalan biryani restaurants, for the accident.

During investigation, police had procured the car’s infotainment data and found that the person who interacted with the vehicle before the accident was Raghib and not Arsalan. During interrogation, Arsalan broke down and revealed the truth.

Arsalan was released on bail. His maternal uncle Mohammad Hamza was also arrested for helping Raghib to leave for Dubai.

After his arrest, Raghib had confessed that he was driving the Jaguar. The SUV, allegedly being driven at 150 km per hour, rammed into a Mercedes, which then crashed into a police kiosk near Park Street, where three Bangladeshi nationals had taken shelter from the rain. Two of them died on the spot and the third person was injured.

The occupants of the Mercedes — Amit Kajoria and his wife, Kanika — were also injured. They were released from hospital after days of treatment.