Eight persons killed in two road accidents

A car and a pick-up van collided on Monday killing four persons on Sevak road under Bhaktinagar police station in Siliguri district.

Meanwhile, four persons, including a teenage girl, died after a truck rammed into their car in Cooch Behar district on Monday midnight.

In Siliguri, police said three of the deceased were identified as Vikas Gupta, Sagar Tamang and Vinod Rai –all residents of Sikkim – while the identity of the fourth victim is yet to be ascertained.

According to police, the car was headed to Siliguri from Sikkim while the pick-up van was coming from Siliguri.

“There were four passengers in the car that was coming from Sikkim and three of them died. The fourth victim was most likely the driver of the pick-up van but his identity is yet to be confirmed. One other person was also injured ,” said a senior police official.

The injured person, Ranit Rai, said, “There were four people in our car. We were coming from Gangtok. At mile seven, there was a head-on collision with a pick-up van. Three people died in our car. I don’t know the identity of the other person.”

In Cooch Behar, three women and a teenage girl were killed after the car they were travelling overturned after being hit by a truck near Palpara on the Mathabhanga-Jamaldah State Highway on Monday. Two other persons were also injured in the accident.

Advertisement

“Of the four passengers travelling in the car, one died on the spot and the others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Those injured were first taken to a Primary Health Centre and later shifted to a Super Specialty Hospital in Jalpaiguri. As per police, the truck driver is currently absconding,” said an official.