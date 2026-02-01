Eight-member NIA team visits Beldanga, begins probe into violence over migrant worker’s death

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday began its probe into the violence that erupted in Beldanga in Murshidabad, following the death of a migrant worker in Jharkhand earlier this month, an officer said.

An eight member NIA team reached Beldanga police station as well as the office of the Superintendent of Police, Murshidabad, in the morning and spoke with the officials earlier involved in the probe, and sought documents from them.

According to sources, the NIA team also spoke with the cyber department and had visited the Berhampore court, where the accused were produced. The agency has notified the court of its plan to seek custody of the arrested individuals.