Policy of isolation not good, we want unity: Mamata Banerjee on Eid ul-Fitr

On the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for unity between the Hindu and Muslim communities, saying “isolation policy” is not good.

Invoking the BJP’s rhetoric of “ache din“, Banerjee at the Red Road in Kolkata said, “We want ache din to come, not the jhootha ache din (fake good days), but the good days that bring everyone together”. “Some people talk about dividing communities, dividing Hindus and Muslims… don’t listen to them,” she added.

She noted that the atmosphere of the country was “not good”. “Divide and rule policy is not good, isolation policy is not good…we want unity,” Banerjee asserted, stating, “Ishwar allah tero naam, sabko sanmati de bhagwan” (Ishwar, Allah they are your names. Bestow wisdom on all, Lord!).

She wished everyone Eid Mubarak and called for peace worldwide. She said that nowhere else in India can you see the unity between communities found in West Bengal. Without naming anyone in particular, the Chief Minister added, “This is why they are jealous and they insult us. But we are not scared, we know how to fight.”