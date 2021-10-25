Educational institutions in West Bengal will reopen on November 15: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday announced that schools and colleges will reopen in the state on November 15, more than 18 months after they closed down due to the Covid pandemic.

From March 16 last year, all educational institutions were closed due to the surge in coronavirus infections. The Chief Minister initially directed schools and colleges to remain closed till March 31. But with the caseload continuing to remain so high, they stayed shut.

Schools and colleges have been facing multiple infrastructural problems due to the closure of schools for a long time.

Mamata instructed the state chief secretary to give time for institutions to reopen. “Preparation time should be given before the school-colleges opens. The school was closed for a long time. So schools need to be given some time so that the school authorities can complete the infrastructural work. The school will start after that. “