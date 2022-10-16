scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

ED to court: Letter to CM on jobs scam found at TMC MLA premises

The ED arrested Bhattacharya on October 11, following which the Special Court remanded him in ED custody for 14 days.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress, Manik Bhattacharya, Manik Bhattacharya arrest, Enforcement Directorate (ED), West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsThe ED submission also stated that during searches at Manik Bhattacharya's premises on August 22, allegedly “incriminating documents and digital evidences” were retrieved that point to his alleged involvement in the school jobs scam.

A letter addressed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that a TMC Youth Congress general secretary collected Rs 7 lakh each from 44 candidates in the teacher recruitment scam, was seized by the Enforcement Directorate from TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya’s premises in August, the central agency has said in its submission to a special CBI court.

This is the first time that a court submission by the central agency in the teacher recruitment scam has mentioned the Chief Minister. The ED submission to the court, made on Monday, doesn’t mention the date of the letter, the name of the person who allegedly wrote it or the TMC Youth Congress general secretary who allegedly collected the money.

Also Read |School jobs scam: ED raids premises of TMC MLA’s kin

The ED arrested Bhattacharya on October 11, following which the Special Court remanded him in ED custody for 14 days. Bhattacharya headed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education for over 10 years from 2011, before he was asked to step down on the orders of the High Court on June 20.

“That the documents seized during the course of searches conducted at the premises of Shri Manik Bhattacharya under panchnama dated 22.07.2022 revealed that Shri Manik Bhattacharya was in receipt of a letter which was also addressed to the Chief Minister of West Bengal. The contents of the said letter revealed that illegal amounts to the tune of Rs 7 lacs each were taken from 44 candidates in lieu of offering them the job of teachers. It was also revealed that the said amounts were collected by one General Secretary, West Bengal Pradesh Trinamool Youth Congress committee. Shri Manik Bhattacharya was confronted with this document on 27.07.2022 and also on 10.10.2022… That Shri Manik Bhattacharya gave contradictory replies on both the occasions and tried to mislead the investigation and did not reveal the truth of the matter…,” the submission read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Tavleen Singh writes: Religion must be debatedPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Religion must be debated
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?Premium
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...

When contacted, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “We have no comment to make on this so-called letter or the ED submission. Until and unless we come to know why the ED wrote all this, we cannot comment on this.”

Also Read |School jobs scam: Give appointment letter to candidate by Oct 28, says HC

Bhattacharya’s counsel Anirban Guhatbakurta said, “We have not seen the ED submission yet. So, we cannot comment on that.”

The ED submission also stated that during searches at Bhattacharya’s premises on August 22, allegedly “incriminating documents and digital evidences” were retrieved that point to his alleged involvement in the school jobs scam.

Advertisement

The submission also highlighted that a company owned by Bhattacharya’s son received around Rs 2.64 crore from 530 private teacher-training institutes between October 2018 and April 2019 “in the name of services rendered”. The company, the ED said, had entered into an agreement with the Bengal Teachers Training Colleges Association for “upgradation of their existing infrastructure and introduction of …courses”.

Also Read |Had lost hope, fought 7 yrs for this: Relief among those appointed teachers after Bengal job scam

The ED said their investigation revealed that no services were provided to these institutes nor was the money refunded.

“This was solely an act of influencing and abusing the power of the post of president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education by Shri Manik Bhattacharya…” the submission read.

Advertisement

The ED also alleged that “huge amounts” of money were deposited in the bank accounts of the family members of Bhattacharya and that he “remained evasive” when questioned about the “source of such funds”.

The submission also claimed that the names of candidates who applied for teaching jobs, along with their roll numbers, were available in a CD seized from Bhattacharya’s premises. Out of 61 such names, 51 candidates were selected.

More from Kolkata

On June 20, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered Bhattacharya’s removal from the post of president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, holding him responsible for illegalities committed in the appointment of teachers in state-run and aided primary schools.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-10-2022 at 04:15:44 am
Next Story

Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment still down

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement