ED summons Trinamool treasurer Subhasish Chakraborty in helicopter purchase probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday summoned former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Subhasish Chakraborty to its Kolkata office for questioning next week in connection with an ongoing money laundering probe into party funds.

Chakraborty currently serves as the treasurer for the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress. According to ED sources, he has been directed to appear with all documents related to three party bank accounts that the agency recently froze.

The summons comes amid an ongoing power struggle over the legitimate ownership of the party, its name, election symbol, and financial assets. The agency had previously sought transaction details from the bank, which sources say have already been provided. Investigators now aim to cross-examine Chakraborty and corroborate his statements with financial records obtained from the bank and the party.