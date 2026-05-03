ED summons TMC heavyweight candidates again on May 6 for questioning in civic body recruitment scam

The ED did not consider the request made by Bose and again issued a summons on April 21. Bose then challenged the summons and moved the Calcutta High Court, which then directed Bose to appear before the ED on May 1.

TMC Bidhannagar candidate and Bengal minister Sujit Bose has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again on May 6 after being questioned for nine hours on Friday in connection with its probe into the alleged cash-for-municipal-job scam. The party’s Madhyamgram candidate, Rathin Ghosh has also been summoned on Wednesday in connection with the same case.

According to ED sources, Bose has been verbally informed to appear on May 6, and has also been asked to bring several documents since the questioning process is not yet complete.

On Friday, Bose was questioned in multiple rounds, and the state fire services minister left the CGO Complex in Salt Lake, Kolkata after nearly nine and a half hours. He was accompanied by his son Somudro Bose and his lawyers.