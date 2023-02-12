ED summons owner of south Kolkata ‘dhaba’ to Delhi office

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the owner of a south Kolkata ‘dhaba’ (an eatery) “having links with influential political persons in West Bengal” to its Delhi office in connection with the seizure of unaccounted crores of rupees during a raid in Ballygunge on Wednesday, said ED sources.

The ED summoned Manjit Singh Grewal, alias, Jitti Bhai, with relevant documents — business papers and bank documents — at its Delhi office on February 15, said ED sources.

According to sources, the ED has claimed that a specific intelligence input was gathered that “one highly influential political person was making an attempt to launder the proceeds of crime originating from coal smuggling through his close confidant Manjit Singh Grewal, alias, Jitti Bhai”. Following this, the ED on Wednesday raided the office of Gajraj Group at Earle Street in Kolkata and claimed to have seized Rs. 1.4 crore unaccounted cash and incriminating documents.

ED sources claimed, “The seized money was part of the total cash payment of approximately Rs 9 crore for a property called Salasar Guest House at an undervalued price. The market value of the property is more than Rs 12 crore, while the deed value is shown around Rs 3 crore. The money was part of the agreed differential amount to be paid in cash from the proceeds generated from coal smuggling.”

Following the seizure, BJP leaders shared purported pictures of Manjit Singh with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her brother Kartick Banerjee and sought her clarification.

“She should clarify her & her family’s link with such tainted persons & money launderers. Otherwise, her silence may be misconstrued as involvement,” leader of the Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari had tweeted.

According to the ED, preliminary analysis of material on record suggests a “greater nexus and it appears that this person was also involved in handling illegal cash of minister”.