ED summons eight Bengal IPS officers in coal smuggling case

August 12, 2022 4:25:03 am
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned eight senior police officers of West Bengal to New Delhi for questioning in the coal smuggling case, officials said on Thursday.
Among the IPS officers
summoned by the central agency were Gyanwant Singh (ADG, Crime Investigation Department), Koteswara Rao, S Selvamurugan, Shyam Singh, Rajeev Mishra, Sukesh Kumar Jain and Tathagata Basu, they said.
The Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been given specific dates to appear before the ED at its New Delhi office, they added.
Subscriber Only Stories
“These IPS officers played crucial role in the coal smuggling case. There is evidence that these officers benefited from the scam. All of them were posted in areas where the smuggling happened,” the Enforcement Directorate official said. Seven of these eight officers were summoned by the central probe agency last year as well.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish KumarPremium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to themPremium
Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'Premium
My India, my Pakistan
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Latest News
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his post-poll vaults
Delhi Confidential: Opposition Skips Ceremony
Speaker apologises after security staff assault truck driver
Meeting with BJP leader: Ayali calls Valtoha’s bluff
SAD claims its acting district chiefs have full faith in Badal’s leadership
Uttarakhand plans to make abandoned bridges tourist attractions
The rise and fall of the Kakas — and Akali Dal
Senior citizen concession: Loss to Railways lowest in lower classes
Sexual harassment case: SC calls on courts to treat victims sensitively
Post-matric scholarship: ‘Act against institutes withholding degrees of SC students’
Punjab Speaker’s security men thrash truck driver; he says sorry, seeks probe
Couple stabs 4 of their family to death, woman held: Police