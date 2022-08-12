ED summons eight Bengal IPS officers in coal smuggling case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned eight senior police officers of West Bengal to New Delhi for questioning in the coal smuggling case, officials said on Thursday.

Among the IPS officers

summoned by the central agency were Gyanwant Singh (ADG, Crime Investigation Department), Koteswara Rao, S Selvamurugan, Shyam Singh, Rajeev Mishra, Sukesh Kumar Jain and Tathagata Basu, they said.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been given specific dates to appear before the ED at its New Delhi office, they added.

“These IPS officers played crucial role in the coal smuggling case. There is evidence that these officers benefited from the scam. All of them were posted in areas where the smuggling happened,” the Enforcement Directorate official said. Seven of these eight officers were summoned by the central probe agency last year as well.