ED summons Bengali actor Prosenjit in Rose Valley scam

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 19 in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam.

The actor said he will cooperate with the agency.

“I wouldn’t like to comment on it. Since you all want to know, a notice has been sent to my company, not to me as an individual. As a responsible citizen, I will cooperate. I have no reason for not cooperating with the investigating agencies,” Prosenjit told reporters here on Tuesday.

Sources said Prosenjit had reportedly starred in a film whose total production cost was shown on paper at only around Rs 5 lakh. The ED suspects the Rose Valley Group undervalued the production cost on papers and that it used the depositors’ money to fund the extra cost.

Earlier this year, the CBI had arrested Bengali film producer Srikant Mohta for allegedly receiving Rs 25 crore from the Rose Valley Group.

On Monday, it questioned Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra for several hours about the money trail in the chit fund scam.

As per sources, the agency is likely to call a few more prominent people, whose names have emerged during the investigation, for interrogation.

The agency is trying to find out all those benefitted from financially the Rose Valley Group since the money was invested by “poor people who were lured with promises of high return”.

The agency is also investigating whether the money from the Ponzi scheme was used in producing films.

Meanwhile, the ED quizzed Ratna Chatterjee for hours today at CGO complex in connection with Narada scam.

Sources said during investigation, the agency found several shell companies allegedly linked to Ratna. She has already been quizzed several times by the ED.

Narada news portal had conducted a sting operation, putting many TMC leaders in the dock before the Assembly elections in 2016. The CBI and Enforcement Directorate have so far quizzed most of the accused Trinamoool legislators and MPs. While the CBI is probing the case, the ED is investigating the money trial in connection with it.