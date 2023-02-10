ED seizes Rs 1.4 crore in suspected coal smuggling proceeds in Kolkata raid

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday recovered Rs. 1.4 crore in unaccounted cash which it suspects to be crime proceeds from the coal smuggling scam during a search at the office of the director of a company in Kolkata’s Earle Street.

The federal agency, which also claimed to have seized incriminating documents from the office of Gajraj Group director Vikram Sakaria, has summoned Sakaria along with another person.

Officials said they received input that an influential politician was trying to launder the proceeds of crime originating from coal smuggling through his aide Manjit Singh Grewal. They said the unaccounted cash was part of Rs 9 crore payment for a guest house.

Following the incident, the BJP’s state unit linked the seizure to the Trinamool Congress.

Sharing some photographs of the accused, Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari wrote on Twitter, “Manjit Singh Grewal @ Jitta; who handled @MamataOfficial’s Bhabanipur Byelection campaign, has been named in @dir_ed’s Press Release. He can be seen alongside CM & her politician brother Kartik Banerjee. Will CM clarify, like Partha Chatterjee, she’d also take action against him?”

In response to Suvendu’s tweet, Kartik Banerjee told the media, “I have known him (Manjit ) for long. It is not his house as I have been there. Also, the CM went to a gurdwara. No one has the right to insult anyone. The ED should not misuse it’s powers.”

Rs 1 crore cash seized from car, 2 arrested

Also, the Kolkata Police seized Rs 1 crore from a vehicle occupied by two persons on Gariahat Road in the city. The two were identified as Dulal Mondal (32) and Mukesh Saraswat (26) of Kolkata. “On search of the car, Rs 1 crore in cash was found for which they could not give satisfactory explanation. The two have been arrested,” said a police official.