ED seizes over Rs 7 cr cash after raids in Kolkata against promoters of fraud gaming app

The searches were conducted at half-a-dozen locations of the gaming app named 'E-Nuggets' and its promoter identified as Aamir Khan, the federal agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Kolkata Police filed against the company and its promoters in February 2021.

The ED on Saturday said it has seized more than Rs 7 crore in cash after it conducted raids in Kolkata as part of a money-laundering probe against the promoters of an alleged fraud mobile gaming app.

The searches were conducted at half-a-dozen locations of the gaming app named ‘E-Nuggets’ and its promoter identified as Aamir Khan, the federal agency said in a statement.

“So far, huge cash of more than Rs 7 crore has been found at the premises and counting of the amount is still under progress,” the Enforcement Directorate said.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Kolkata Police filed against the company and its promoters in February 2021.

The agency is investigating if this app and its operators had links with other “Chinese controlled” apps that had been issuing loans at exorbitant rates to gullible persons and in many cases the loan takers ended their lives after they were threatened by these loan operators to pay up.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 03:12:57 pm
India issues advisory for Indian students planning to study medicine in China 

