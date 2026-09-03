Rs 290-crore bank fraud: ED searches 11 locations in West Bengal, Jharkhand

Parallel search operations are also being conducted in neighbouring states, including Jharkhand, to unearth the web of fraudulent financial transactions, said ED sources.

A massive search operation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is on at different places in West Bengal in connection with the investigation into the Rs 290-crore bank fraud and financial misappropriation case.

According to ED, a private company had taken a bank loan of Rs 290 crore under the pretext of building a 66 MW power plant in Jharkhand. However, the money was allegedly diverted to the accounts of various fake companies.

The raids, which began the previous night, are being held in at least 11 places, including Kolkata and Howrah, at the residences and offices of directors and top officials of the accused companies involved in the fraud case, said sources.