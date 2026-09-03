Rs 290-crore bank fraud: ED searches 11 locations in West Bengal, Jharkhand

According to ED, a private company had taken a bank loan of Rs 290 crore under the pretext of building a 66 MW power plant in Jharkhand and allegedly diverted the money to the accounts of fake companies.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataSep 3, 2026 01:45 PM IST
EDParallel search operations are also being conducted in neighbouring states, including Jharkhand, to unearth the web of fraudulent financial transactions, said ED sources.
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A massive search operation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is on at different places in West Bengal in connection with the investigation into the Rs 290-crore bank fraud and financial misappropriation case.

According to ED, a private company had taken a bank loan of Rs 290 crore under the pretext of building a 66 MW power plant in Jharkhand. However, the money was allegedly diverted to the accounts of various fake companies.

The raids, which began the previous night, are being held in at least 11 places, including Kolkata and Howrah, at the residences and offices of directors and top officials of the accused companies involved in the fraud case, said sources.

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Based on a tip-off, the ED team surrounded a multi-storey residence in Howrah and seized several documents on Thursday.

Parallel search operations are also being conducted in neighbouring states, including Jharkhand, to unearth the web of fraudulent financial transactions, said ED sources.

The central agency has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and started the investigation.

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate officials conducted a surprise raid at a multi-storey residence in Kolkata’s Shakespeare Sarani in connection with a corruption case worth crores of rupees in a toll plaza. Simultaneous raids were conducted in seven other states as well, said a source.

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Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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