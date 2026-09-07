ED raids Trinamool MP Nadimul Haque’s premises in Delhi, Kolkata, Ranchi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Trinamool Congress MP Nadimul Haque’s residence and offices at seven places in Delhi, Kolkata, and Ranchi on Monday over alleged illegal financial transactions carried out in the name of his Urdu daily, sources said.

“The agency’s Delhi team is searching the MP’s residences in the national capital and several other locations, including a Kolkata address linked to him,” an official said.

The sources said the Enforcement Directorate was unable to trace the Trinamool leader.

According to the sources, the central agency also raided the office of the MP’s Akhbar-E-Mashriq newspaper as well as the houses of his daughter and son-in-law in Kolkata and Delhi.