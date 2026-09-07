ED raids Trinamool MP Nadimul Haque’s premises in Delhi, Kolkata, Ranchi

Sources said the Enforcement Directorate was unable to trace the TMC Rajya Sabha member.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataSep 7, 2026 12:43 PM IST
ED raids Nadimul HaqueTrinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Nadimul Haque. (Photo by special arrangement)
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Trinamool Congress MP Nadimul Haque’s residence and offices at seven places in Delhi, Kolkata, and Ranchi on Monday over alleged illegal financial transactions carried out in the name of his Urdu daily, sources said.

“The agency’s Delhi team is searching the MP’s residences in the national capital and several other locations, including a Kolkata address linked to him,” an official said.

The sources said the Enforcement Directorate was unable to trace the Trinamool leader.

According to the sources, the central agency also raided the office of the MP’s Akhbar-E-Mashriq newspaper as well as the houses of his daughter and son-in-law in Kolkata and Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate alleges that funds belonging to the Trinamool were also involved in the transactions under investigation.

According to the sources, the raids were based on a complaint filed with the Bidhannagar police commissionerate last month regarding the transactions. It is alleged that extensive benami financial transactions were carried out through Haque’s office.

Also Read | ED summons Trinamool treasurer Subhasish Chakraborty in helicopter purchase probe

In Delhi, the Rajya Sabha MP has an office at 61, South Avenue, which is primarily used as the Trinamool’s Kalighat faction’s office in the national capital. This was among the premises raided by the central agency.

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A large CRPF contingent was deployed to prevent any untoward incident during the ED raids.

Neither the Trinamool nor Haque has publicly commented on the raids.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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