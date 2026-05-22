ED raids underway in Kolkata, Murshidabad locations in Sona Pappu extortion and land grab case
On May 18, ED arrested Sona Pappu, a real estate developer in Kolkata, following raids at his residence and multiple locations linked to him, and reportedly seized over Rs 2 crore in cash, property documents and a handgun.
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday carried out fresh searches across West Bengal in connection with a money laundering probe involving alleged criminal Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu and arrested former Kolkata Police deputy commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas. (File Photo)
The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its investigation into the Sona Pappu case involving extortion, land grabbing, and parking illegal funds for influential people. Since Friday morning, the central agency has launched search operations at multiple locations across Kolkata. According to ED sources, raids are currently underway at three separate locations in Kasba, Chakraberia, and Royd Street. Simultaneously, another search operation has begun at the palatial residence of Shantanu Sinha Biswas, a former deputy commissioner (DC) of Kolkata Police, in Kandi, Murshidabad.
On May 18, ED had arrested Sona Pappu alias Biswajit Poddar, a real estate developer in Kolkata, following raids at his residence and multiple locations linked to him, and reportedly seized over Rs 2 crore in cash, property documents and a handgun.
“ED is conducting searches at 9 premises linked to the case of Sona Pappu and Santanu Sinha Biswasin Kolkata and Murshidabad. The premises covered include those of Mohammed Ali alias Max Raju, Saurav Adhikari, the nephew of Shantanu Sinha Biswas, and the Murshidabad premises of Biswas. The searches are being conducted in pursuance of the findings unearthed during the custodial interrogation of the accused and other persons,” read a statement by ED.
Officials have also searched the premises of Ruhil Amin Ali, a sub-inspector with Kolkata Police who is a close associate of Biswas, and the residence of a businessman in Chakraberia. Sources in the central investigative agency said that the businessman is a close associate of Sona Pappu.
ED officials arrived at Biswas’s residence in Kandi early Friday morning. As the doors were locked from the inside, investigators waited outside for nearly two and a half hours with no response. Later, they broke the gate lock and began the search. Investigators are currently scrutinising various documents and questioning members of Biswas’s family.
Biswas, a former Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalighat Police Station, is originally a resident of Kandi municipality in Murshidabad district. His sister, Gouri Sinha Biswas, is the vice-chairperson of the TMC-run municipality. Following Biswas’ arrest by the ED, his palatial residence has sparked widespread curiosity, as residents claim his original family home was dilapidated, but the former deputy commissioner constructed the current palatial house in just five to six years.
On Monday, following a gruelling nine-hour interrogation, the ED arrested Sona Pappu, from Kasba. In court, the ED alleged that Sona Pappu used intimidation tactics to acquire others’ land and property at throwaway prices.
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The ED further stated that he did not operate alone, disclosing the names of a few members of a syndicate. They claimed that Pappu operated on behalf of Jay Kamdar, a businessman from Behala, and Shantanu, the Kolkata police officer, playing a pivotal role in this land syndicate.
While the ED moved a prayer seeking a 10-day custody of Pappu, the defence counsel filed a bail petition for the arrested Kasba businessman. Rejecting the bail plea, the court remanded Sona Pappu to ED custody until May 28.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More