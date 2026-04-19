ED raids senior Kolkata police officer Shantanu Biswas in probe into land grabbing

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sunday conducted coordinated raids at the residence of Shantanu Sinha Biswas, Deputy Commissioner (Special Branch) of the Kolkata police. The searches are part of an ongoing investigation into a land-grabbing and housing scam involving influential politicians and real estate dealers.

Three ED teams, escorted by Central paramilitary forces, left the Central Government Office (CGO) complex at 4.30 am to three specific locations: Biswas’s primary residence on Fern Road, a secondary residential building near Fern Road, where Biswas reportedly owns five flats, Joy Kamdar’s residence in Behala. Kamdar is the managing director of Sun Enterprise.

Investigators reportedly faced significant delays; they were kept waiting for 40 minutes at Kamdar’s house and over 90 minutes at Biswas’s secondary properties, which were found under lock and key.