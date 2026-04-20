Land Grab Probe: ED searches residence of Kolkata Dy Police Commissioner, arrests businessman

Reacting to the ED carrying out searches at the residence of one of the top cops in Kolkata, CM Mamata Banerjee said that she is “keeping a record of everything”. (File Photo; enhanced using Google Gemini)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday carried out searches at the residence of Deputy Commissioner (Special Branch), Kolkata Police, Shantanu Sinha Biswas, and later arrested Kolkata-based businessman Joy Kamdar in connection with the money laundering probe in a land grabbing case, officials said.

Early Sunday morning, the ED began searches at three different locations – the Ballygunj residence of Biswas, another residential building close to his residence, and the Behala residence of Kamdar.

While Kamdar was arrested, sources said that Biswas was being questioned.

Following his arrest, Kamdar complained of chest pain and was admitted to the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.