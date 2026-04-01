Kolkata land-grabbing case: ED raids history-sheeter Sona Pappu, his associates

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday raided six locations in Kolkata, including the residence of history-sheeter Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu in Ballygunge and that of his close associate Rahul Das, in connection with a land-grabbing case.

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The agency is investigating a housing scam, focusing on allegations of land grabbing, illegal construction, and extortion. It is alleged that Sona Pappu and his associates ran an extortion racket under the guise of real estate promotion, and that the money collected was funnelled to several influential people.

According to ED sources, evidence has been found indicating that Sona Papu has been in contact with certain businessmen who are illegally acquiring disputed land and selling it at inflated prices by fabricating documents. The agency is investigating the money trail to determine how many companies are involved in these activities, how they obtain information about disputed land, and who in the administration may be implicated.