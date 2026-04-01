Kolkata land-grabbing case: ED raids history-sheeter Sona Pappu, his associates

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday raided six locations in Kolkata, including the residence of history-sheeter Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu in Ballygunge and that of his close associate Rahul Das, in connection with a land-grabbing case.
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The agency is investigating a housing scam, focusing on allegations of land grabbing, illegal construction, and extortion. It is alleged that Sona Pappu and his associates ran an extortion racket under the guise of real estate promotion, and that the money collected was funnelled to several influential people.
According to ED sources, evidence has been found indicating that Sona Papu has been in contact with certain businessmen who are illegally acquiring disputed land and selling it at inflated prices by fabricating documents. The agency is investigating the money trail to determine how many companies are involved in these activities, how they obtain information about disputed land, and who in the administration may be implicated.
Sona Pappu is known locally for being closely associated with the ruling party. His name had recently surfaced in connection with a clash between two groups in Kakulia, and to date, he is absconding. Meanwhile, photographs showing him with several leaders of the ruling party had also come to light.
On Monday, Trinamool Congress MLA Debasish Kumar from Rashbehari in South Kolkata was summoned by the agency regarding the same land-grabbing case.
According to ED sources, the agency conducted raids at the residence of a businessman named Amit Gangopadhyay, during which several documents were recovered. It was discovered that Gangopadhyay sought out disputed documents, created fraudulent papers for those contested properties, and then sold them at inflated prices. These properties were reportedly under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Further investigation into these allegations also revealed Debashis Kumar’s name.
Further, the company is accused of illegally acquiring land and carrying out construction projects in various locations with the municipality’s assistance. Notably, construction has also occurred in the area represented by Debashis Kumar. Following a complaint regarding this illegal construction, the agency conducted searches.
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Sona Pappu’s criminal history
In February, bombs were thrown, bullets were fired, and stones were hurled as two rival groups clashed on Kankulia Road in the Golpark area, resulting in at least two injuries and the subsequent arrest of ten people. According to residents, over 100 youths, allegedly led by Sona Pappu, stormed and attacked resident Bappi Haldar and his supporters, who fought back in retaliation.
Locals claim that Pappu orchestrated the violence in an effort to establish control over the area. Pappu has had numerous run-ins with the law since he entered the construction business around 2010-11. He attempted to take control of the Ballygunge Rail Yard in 2015, which brought him into conflict with another strongman, Munna Pandey.
In 2017, Palash Jana was murdered as a result of territorial disputes on Swinhoe Lane, leading to Pappu’s later arrest in Jalpaiguri. Although Pappu was released on bail, law enforcement states that he still faces at least 15 criminal charges, including attempted murder, rape, and multiple violations of the Arms Act.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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