ED raids 15 premises of ex-West Bengal minister, others in PMLA case

Officials alleged that massArt (Mahanirban Road Mass Art Society), headed by Sen’s wife, collected large sums from the public by falsely claiming the money was meant for a UNESCO-sponsored entity.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readKolkataSep 29, 2026 08:59 AM IST
BengalWest Bengal minister Indranil Sen.
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The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the premises of former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen and others as part of a money laundering investigation, officials said.

The raids covered 15 premises in connection with alleged financial irregularities in an organisation that conducted Durga Puja preview shows, PTI reported.

Officials alleged that massArt (Mahanirban Road Mass Art Society), headed by Sen’s wife, collected large sums from the public by falsely claiming the money was meant for a UNESCO-sponsored entity. The funds were allegedly diverted for personal gain, they said.

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