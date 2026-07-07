ED raids 5 Kolkata locations over Trinamool funds, Abhishek Banerjee’s chartered flights

ED raids on TMC targeted multiple locations in Kolkata as investigators examined alleged irregularities in party funds and chartered flight payments linked to Abhishek Banerjee (File photo).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday launched coordinated raids at five locations across Kolkata to investigate the source of massive financial transactions involving the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) bank accounts and the funding of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s chartered flight rentals. Separate ED teams began search operations early in the morning in Central Avenue, Rajarhat-New Town, and adjacent areas.

Among the premises searched were the office and residence of a prominent businessman known to be close to Abhishek Banerjee. According to sources, the funds used to rent chartered flights for Banerjee were allegedly channelled through this businessman’s firm, Carewell Aviation.

According to ED sources, the agency is tracing the financial routing of suspicious funds flowing through TMC’s official bank accounts. Preliminary investigations indicate that a sum exceeding Rs 150 crore was allegedly routed through multiple aviation and travel companies for questionable purposes.