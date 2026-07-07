The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday launched coordinated raids at five locations across Kolkata to investigate the source of massive financial transactions involving the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) bank accounts and the funding of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s chartered flight rentals. Separate ED teams began search operations early in the morning in Central Avenue, Rajarhat-New Town, and adjacent areas.
Among the premises searched were the office and residence of a prominent businessman known to be close to Abhishek Banerjee. According to sources, the funds used to rent chartered flights for Banerjee were allegedly channelled through this businessman’s firm, Carewell Aviation.
According to ED sources, the agency is tracing the financial routing of suspicious funds flowing through TMC’s official bank accounts. Preliminary investigations indicate that a sum exceeding Rs 150 crore was allegedly routed through multiple aviation and travel companies for questionable purposes.
The probe stems from a complaint by TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, who alleged that the exorbitant rent for these chartered flights was financed through “cut-money” (extortion commissions) and protection rackets. The ongoing raids are aimed at verifying these allegations and scrutinising the exact banking trail behind the expenditure.
Tussle over Trinamool funds
The agency’s crackdown coincides with an internal legal battle over control of the party’s finances following a recent split within the Trinamool Congress. After shifting political camps, the party’s former treasurer, Aroop Biswas, formally requested that banks freeze TMC’s accounts, leading to an ongoing legal battle in the Calcutta High Court.
The high court has repeatedly denied requests from the ‘Kalighat Trinamool’ faction for an urgent hearing on the matter, including a fresh refusal on Tuesday.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More