ED questions Abhishek’s wife again in coal pilferage case, TMC says won’t allow ‘harassment’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee at its Kolkata office for over six hours in connection with a probe into multi-crore coal pilferage scam.

Rujira went to the central agency’s Salt Lake office at around 11am carrying her son in her arms and left after 5pm. Four officials, two of them women, questioned her, it is learnt.

The Supreme Court had allowed the ED to question Abhishek Banerjee and his wife in the coal pilferage case in Kolkata by giving them an advance notice of 24 hours.

The investigation is linked to an FIR filed by the CBI in 2020 in a multi-crore rupee pilferage scam. The CBI has questioned Rujira twice in the case so far.

The agency had last year interrogated Rujira’s sister Menoka Gambhir, her husband and father-in-law as part of the probe.

The TMC termed the ED’s move as an attempt to harass the family members of the ruling party leaders in West Bengal.

“The BJP is using central agencies against opposition parties and targeting the family members of prominent leaders. This is nothing but an attempt to put pressure on the Opposition parties. But we will not budge an inch despite their attempts to intimidate and use of power,” said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

Party MP Santanu Sen said, “The CBI and ED have been acting as agents of the BJP and harassing political opponents. The way Abhishek Banerjee and his wife are being harassed without any reason is unacceptable. This has to stop, or we won’t sit idle. We will protest against it.”

This political witch-hunt by the Centre is shameful, he added.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said no one is above the law. “Even Jayalalitha (former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister) went to jail. Many such leaders were put behind the bars for their alleged role in corruption. The law will take its own course. It does not matter who you are because no one is above the law,” said Adhikari.

—With PTI inputs