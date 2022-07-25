ED takes Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged school job scam, was being shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar through air-ambulance early Monday morning.

Partha Chatterjee was admitted to the SSKM Hospital on Saturday evening on a local court’s order, hours after he was taken into custody by ED officials. Chatterjee had complained of “uneasiness” after he was sent to two-day ED custody. Following this, the ED approached the Calcutta High Court against the local court’s order, claiming that it “was not in accordance with the law” and that if Chatterjee was unwell, he should have been sent to Command Hospital, instead of SSKM.

The High Court then ordered the ED to shift him to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. In its order, Justice Bibek Chaudhuri stated, “…our experience as a common man with regard to the role of the doctors attached to the SSKM Super speciality Hospital is not a happy one. In the recent past, more than one high-ranking political leaders belonging to the ruling party were arrested or directed to appear before the Investigating Authority for interrogation, and they successfully avoided interrogation by… taking shelter in the said hospital. When they found that there was no possibility for the Investigating Agency to interrogate the suspects having strong political background…, they were discharged from the hospital. They avoided even appearing before the Court on the strength of the medical report issued by the said hospital authority.”

“Under such background and considering the fact that the accused is the senior most Cabinet Minister in the State of West Bengal having immense power and position, it would not be impossible for the accused with the aide of other political executives to take shelter under the garb of serious illness and medical treatment to evade interrogation,” Justice Chaudhuri added.

Chatterjee was arrested Saturday morning in connection with the alleged illegalities in the appointment of primary and secondary school teacher and teaching staff by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education in government-sponsored and aided schools when he was the state education minister.

The ED had recovered a huge amount of cash, amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore, from the residential premises of a close associate of Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee.