Sunday, July 24, 2022

ED moves HC against arrested Bengal minister’s admission to state-run hospital

Chatterjee was arrested on Saturday by the central agency in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam

By: PTI | Kolkata |
July 24, 2022 9:41:17 pm
Congress workers stage a protest demanding action against TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, after he was arrested in the SSC scam case, in Nadia district, July 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate moved the Calcutta High Court on Sunday challenging a lower court order of sending arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to state-run SSKM hospital.

Justice Bibek Chaudhuri, after hearing arguments by lawyers representing the ED and Chatterjee, reserved judgement in the matter.

The central agency challenged a Bankshall Court order which directed that Chatterjee be taken to the state-run SSKM hospital, It also claimed that the lower court can direct adequate treatment of a person but cannot specify a particular facility.

The ED moved a revision petition before the high court and sought permission for an urgent hearing during the day.

The lower court on Saturday remanded Chatterjee to two days’ ED custody while sending him to the hospital on a prayer by his lawyers that he was unwell and needed medical treatment. Counsels for the ED claimed that Chatterjee, a senior minister in the state, is an influential person and as such should not be kept in a state-run hospital. Chatterjee’s lawyers opposed the prayer and said his treatment was being done appropriately at SSKM hospital.

The ED suggested that Chatterjee can be treated at an AIIMS hospital which has a very good healthcare infrastructure.

Chatterjee was arrested on Saturday by the central agency in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam and was hospitalised in the evening after he complained of uneasiness.

