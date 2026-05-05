ED issues lookout notice for Kolkata DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas in land-grabbing probe

Sources said the ED raided Shantanu Sinha Biswas based on allegations that Sona Pappu and associates had funnelled extortion money to several influential people. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice for Deputy Commissioner of Police Shantanu Sinha Biswas in a money laundering case involving Biswajit Poddar, alias Sona Pappu, a history-sheeter accused of extortion and land grabbing.

According to ED sources, Biswas, DCP, Special Branch, Kolkata, has not responded to summonses, and the agency apprehends that he may attempt to flee the country.

Biswas’s name surfaced while ED was probing a coal scam case. The sources said that while going through Sona Pappu’s bank transactions, ED officials found several transactions involving the police officer.

In March, ED summoned Biswas for questioning in the coal scam case, asking him to appear before its officials in New Delhi on the morning of April 6.