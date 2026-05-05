ED issues lookout notice for Kolkata DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas in land-grabbing probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice for Deputy Commissioner of Police Shantanu Sinha Biswas in a money laundering case involving Biswajit Poddar, alias Sona Pappu, a history-sheeter accused of extortion and land grabbing.
According to ED sources, Biswas, DCP, Special Branch, Kolkata, has not responded to summonses, and the agency apprehends that he may attempt to flee the country.
Biswas’s name surfaced while ED was probing a coal scam case. The sources said that while going through Sona Pappu’s bank transactions, ED officials found several transactions involving the police officer.
In March, ED summoned Biswas for questioning in the coal scam case, asking him to appear before its officials in New Delhi on the morning of April 6.
On April 19, ED raided Biswas’s residence on Fern Road in Ballygunge and a nearby building where he has five flats, as well as the house of Joy Kamdar, MD of Sun Enterprise, at Behala.
A few years ago, Biswas faced ED officials in New Delhi while serving as an ACP in charge of the Kalighat police station. He then submitted several documents, which were subsequently examined.
ED had summoned Joy Kamdar twice in the land-grabbing case, but he did not appear for questioning. The agency later arrested him. It had seized Rs 1.2 crore in cash from his residence.
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On April 1, ED conducted simultaneous raids at six locations in Kolkata in the land-grabbing case, including Sona Pappu’s residence in Ballygunge and offices of construction firms. The officials also reached the house of Pappu’s close associate, Rahul Das.
ED sources then said Pappu had been accused of illegal construction carried out using force.
ED is investigating a housing scam, focusing on allegations of land grabbing, illegal construction, and extortion. It is alleged that Pappu and his associates ran an extortion racket under the guise of real estate promotion, funneling the collected money to several influential people. Sources said the ED raided Biswas’s residence in Ballygunge based on these allegations.
According to the sources, ED had found evidence of Sona Pappu being in touch with businessmen who illegally took over disputed land and sold it at higher prices after creating the requisite documents.
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The sources said ED was trying to trace the money trail and determine how many such companies were operating, how they obtained information regarding disputed land, and which officials were involved in the racket.
Sona Pappu is known to be closely associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress. His name recently surfaced in connection with a clash between two groups at Kakulia in Kolkata. Although he is stated to be absconding, photographs showing him with several TMC leaders have surfaced.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More