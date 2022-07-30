scorecardresearch
ED issues notice to firm linked to TMC MLA under PMLA provisions

Trinamool Congress MLA from the Raiganj constituency Krishna Kalyani is the chairman of the company. Kalyani had contested the 2021 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket, and after his victory, he joined TMC in October 2021.

The Enforcement Directorate has sent a notice to Bengal-based Kalyani Solvex Pvt Ltd for an investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002, official sources said on Friday.

Trinamool Congress MLA from the Raiganj constituency Krishna Kalyani is the chairman of the company. Kalyani had contested the 2021 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket, and after his victory, he joined TMC in October 2021. He was appointed as the PAC Chairman after Mukul Roy resigned from the post.

The notice addressed to the MLA sought information and documents on the advertisements undertaken through Kolkata Television Channels and Rose TV channels during the financial years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2021-2022, said sources. The ED also sought details of the payments made into different bank accounts of the TV channels/beneficiaries for the advertisements, they said.

The TMC MLA said, “I was asked whether I had given any advertisements and how much money was spent on them. I replied that I had not given any advertisement during the given period. I can smell politics in all this.”

