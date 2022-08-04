ED gets custody of Partha, Arpita till tomorrow

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 4, 2022 1:52:23 am
A Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Wednesday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of former state minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee till August 5, in connection with the School Service Commission recruitment (SSC) scam.
The ED had sought four days of custody for Chatterjee and three days for Mukherjee from whose apartments crores of rupees in cash and other valuables were recovered last month. They are facing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
(With inputs from PTI)
