ED files supplementary chargesheet in Rs 2,000 crore forex trading scam

ED has filed its third supplementary complaint in the TP Global FX/IX Global forex trading scam and secured NBWs against absconding mastermind Tushar Patel and five others.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed its third supplementary prosecution complaint against Tushar Patel and five others in connection with TP Global FX/IX Global forex trading scam, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A special court (PMLA), Kolkata, took cognisance of the complaint on January 31 and issued non-bailable warrants against the accused, who are currently absconding.

According to an official, “Tushar Patel is the mastermind of the TP Global Forex trading scam, which illegally collected an amount of more than Rs. 2,000 crore from the public in the name of forex trading. The amount was collected in dummy bank accounts opened with the assistance of his associates like Prasenjit Das and Shailesh Pandey. Patel was summoned 7 times during the investigation; however, he failed to comply with the summons and continues to remain absconding.”