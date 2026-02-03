ED conducts multiple raids in Asansol, Durgapur and Delhi in connection with the multi-crore coal scam

Searches are also underway at an address in Navgram, Pandaveshwar, and Durgapur.

The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday carried out raids in multiple locations in West Bengal and Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the alleged multi-crore coal scam.

According to ED sources, the raids began around 6.30 am to investigate the financial transactions related to coal smuggling cases.

The search began at the house of businessman Ramesh Bansal in the Punjabi More area near Jamuria Bazar in Asansol, as well as at the houses of his two sons, Sumit Bansal and Amit Bansal.

ED officials also raided a hardware shop and a warehouse at Punjabi More in Jamuria. A search is also underway at a shop named Bansal Hardware inthe Jamuria Hattala area. Investigators have also raided the house of the OC of Budbud Police Station, Manoranjan Mondal, at Durgapur City Centre. He is being questioned.