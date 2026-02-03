ED officials also raided a hardware shop and a warehouse at Punjabi More in Jamuria. A search is also underway at a shop named Bansal Hardware inthe Jamuria Hattala area. Investigators have also raided the house of the OC of Budbud Police Station, Manoranjan Mondal, at Durgapur City Centre. He is being questioned.
Searches are also underway at an address in Navgram, Pandaveshwar, and Durgapur.
Central forces have cordoned off the areas as ED officials continue their searches inside the premises, examining documents and other materials.
However, no official statement has yet been issued by ED regarding the outcome of the operation.
On January 8, ED conducted searches at IPAC’s office and at the house of the organisation’s chairman, Pratik Jain.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached Jain’s house, and also the IPAC office and was seen taking away a laptop, documents, and hard disks. Banerjee alleged that the BJP was using the Central agency, and trying to take away sensitive political documents.
On its part, the ED accused Banerjee and other top police officials of hampering its investigation, threatening its officers, and forcibly seizing documents related to the investigation.
ED moved the Calcutta High Court seeking the return of the documents and the electronic devices. The matter is now pending in the Supreme Court.
The ED case stems from a November 2020 FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which alleged a multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam involving Eastern Coalfields mines in the Kunustoria and Kajora areas of Asansol, West Bengal.
Local coal operator Anup Majhi, alias Lala, is the prime suspect in the case.
Earlier, ED questioned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, the 38-year-old nephew of Mamata Banerjee, and claimed he was a beneficiary of funds obtained from the illegal coal trade.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More