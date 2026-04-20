Rs 1,100-crore ‘shell company scam’: Who is Joy Kamdar, the Kolkata businessman arrested by ED?
The agency alleges that digital evidence and incriminating chats have exposed a strong nexus between Joy Kamdar and history-sheeter Sona Pappu, allegedly diverting crores from educational societies into a web of illegal transactions.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kolkata-based businessman Joy S Kamdar Sunday in connection with a land-grabbing and money-laundering case. Kamdar, the managing director of Sun Enterprise, is accused of facilitating illegal transactions worth approximately Rs 1,100 crore through a web of shell companies.
According to ED sources, Kamdar is a key associate of Biswajit Poddar, alias Sona Pappu, a history-sheeter with reported ties to influential political figures. Investigators alleged a strong nexus between the two, claiming that Pappu operated an extortion and land-grabbing racket under the guise of real estate promotion.
Kamdar serves as a director for Supreme Credit Corporation Ltd, which allegedly funnelled Rs 1.5 crore to Pappu’s firm SP Construction. Owned by Pappu’s wife, Soma Sonar Podder, a firm called Heaven Valley also allegedly engaged in suspicious transactions with Kamdar’s company.
During questioning, Soma Podder allegedly claimed she was unaware of the business operations, stating her husband managed all financial matters in her name.
The agency seized several digital devices from Kamdar, uncovering incriminating chats and financial records. These documents suggest that at least Rs 40 crore was diverted from the Calcutta Gujarati Education Society to shell entities, including one named Chicas Enterprise.
Investigators found evidence of over Rs 500 crore in cash deposits made within a single four-month window as part of a larger Rs 1,100 crore transaction cycle.
Following his arrest, the agency was unable to produce Kamdar in court after he complained of chest pain. A medical examiner declined to issue a “fit for production” certificate, and Kamdar is currently admitted to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Story continues below this ad
The agency has moved for judicial custody. It intends to confront Kamdar with electronic evidence seized during raids on April 1, interrogate him to identify the ultimate beneficiaries of the crime, and establish the money trail to prevent evidence tampering.
Background of the case
The arrest follows a series of raids across six locations in Kolkata, including Pappu’s residence in Ballygunge and the home of associate Rahul Das on Kakulia Road.
The investigation targets a “housing scam” in which disputed land was allegedly seized by force or by forgery and sold at premium prices. Prior to his arrest, Kamdar had ignored two ED summonses. During an earlier raid on his residence, officials recovered Rs 1.2 crore in unaccounted cash.
While Sona Pappu remains absconding, his alleged involvement in illegal construction and extortion, fuelled by information from within the administration, remains the central focus of the probe.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More