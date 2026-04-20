Rs 1,100-crore ‘shell company scam’: Who is Joy Kamdar, the Kolkata businessman arrested by ED?

According to ED sources, Kamdar is a key associate of Sona Pappu, a history-sheeter with reported ties to influential political figures.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kolkata-based businessman Joy S Kamdar Sunday in connection with a land-grabbing and money-laundering case. Kamdar, the managing director of Sun Enterprise, is accused of facilitating illegal transactions worth approximately Rs 1,100 crore through a web of shell companies.

According to ED sources, Kamdar is a key associate of Biswajit Poddar, alias Sona Pappu, a history-sheeter with reported ties to influential political figures. Investigators alleged a strong nexus between the two, claiming that Pappu operated an extortion and land-grabbing racket under the guise of real estate promotion.

Kamdar serves as a director for Supreme Credit Corporation Ltd, which allegedly funnelled Rs 1.5 crore to Pappu’s firm SP Construction. Owned by Pappu’s wife, Soma Sonar Podder, a firm called Heaven Valley also allegedly engaged in suspicious transactions with Kamdar’s company.