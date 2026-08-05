‘Economic dominance relies on compounding’: Sanjeev Sanyal maps out 35-year strategy to catch up with China

Sanyal took part in an interactive session as part of IIT-Kharagpur’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Written by: Sweety Kumari
6 min readKolkataAug 5, 2026 04:12 AM IST
Sanjeev Sanyal, Sanjeev Sanyal maps out strategy to catch up with China, Sanjeev Sanyal maps out 35-year strategy to catch up with China. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, IIT Kharagpur, kharagpur, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsDuring his primary address, Sanyal underscored that while massive structural overhauls grab headlines, continuous “process reforms” and small, targeted improvements in governance are equally vital for nation-building.
Make us preferred source on Google

Long-term economic dominance of a country relies heavily on compounding rather than brief, unmanaged spikes in speed, Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) and Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics said on Tuesday.

Sanyal made the remarks during an interactive session  titled “The Art of Doing Economic Reforms”, as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of  Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

During a live Q&A session, Sanyal was asked whether India has reached a pivotal juncture shifting from merely a decade of steady expansion to entering an entirely higher growth trajectory.

“You know the big growth of Korea, Japan, and more recently, China. This whole game is about compounding. The most powerful thing in the world is compound and compounding interest,” Sanyal said.

“China and India were actually at the same level of size of economy and per capita income in 1990. China then became the fastest-growing major economy in the world in the subsequent 35 years. It all happened because of compounding. India, incidentally, is the second fastest-growing major economy in the world. So it didn’t actually do too bad. But because there’s only a few percentage points difference, that percentage point has compounded over 35 round cycles. So that’s why we have ended up with them becoming a lot bigger,” he said.

“First of all, we haven’t done too badly. We have actually done rather well for the last 35 years, just not at the level of China. So if we want to catch up with China, we just have to grow for the next 35 years at the same percentage point faster than China grew over the last 35 years. Call it convergence. Now, you’ll be pleased to hear that we have been growing at about 2.5 percentage points faster than China over the last few years. So our game is to simply compound it over the next 25-30 years. We will get there,” he added.

Sanyal, who holds the rank of Secretary to the Government of India, addressed a packed audience of over 450 participants, including students, faculty members, researchers, industry leaders, alumni, and entrepreneurs, deliberating on India’s strategic roadmap towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 (Viksit Bharat @ 2047).

Story continues below this ad

Referring to global economic headwinds ranging from the post-Covid recovery, energy price volatility, geopolitical conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, and the breakdown of global trade architecture, Sanyal warned against chasing short-term double-digit expansion at the expense of macroeconomic health.

“China didn’t grow on a sustained basis in double digits. There was actually a relatively small patch from around 2000 to 2008, where it grew at double digits. The rest of the time, it was growing around 8%. We are also growing in the 7 something percentage range. In the last quarter data, we had 7.8%, so not too bad. This is a very difficult time to simply begin accelerating. People who think we should just begin growing 8% will not be able to do it on a sustained basis if we do not look at macroeconomic stability,” Sanyal said.

“Growing fast is good, but you can only do this if you do it year after year of compounding. For every China or Korea that succeeded, there are a large number of countries that grew for a period and then didn’t,” he added.

Sanyal cited the Southeast Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s as a cautionary tale.

Story continues below this ad

“In the 90s when I was at university, the countries supposed to be the great nations of the future were Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. But those countries, after a few years of rapid growth, had a big crisis and never really quite came back,” Sanyal said.

“In the first few years as a policymaker, I spent time cleaning up the banking system. We had tried between 2009 and 2013 to force growth through expanding the financial system, misallocated capital, became one of the ‘Fragile Five,’ and ended up with a banking system that nearly blew up. It took years of cleaning up to get it where it is today. So yes, high growth, but never forget: maintain control over inflation, financial sector stability, fiscal debt, external debt, and do not use up foreign exchange reserves unwisely,” he said.

Responding to queries regarding economic fugitives residing abroad and government efforts to bring them back to face justice, Sanyal detailed the legal and diplomatic hurdles involved.

“The government has been prosecuting many of these people in these tax havens. Many of them fled more than a decade ago. It’s very sad, but jurisdictions in certain places like the UK actively discourage you from deporting them to India,” Sanyal said.

Story continues below this ad

Drawing a comparison to long-standing criminal extraditions, he said, “Remember the case of arms dropping some 20 years ago involving Danish nationals, we have still not been able to extradite them. One of the common excuses made by European countries is that the conditions of Indian jails are not good enough.”

“I have always maintained that there are plenty of jails built by the Europeans when they were colonising here so those jails must be of European standards. Even Kalapani could be deployed as a European-built jail,” Sanyal said.

“The number of fugitives going out has dramatically come down. Most cases are legacy issues, but the Indian government certainly intends to bring back all these people. Meanwhile, many of their domestic assets have already been seized and liquidated,” he said.

During his primary address, Sanyal underscored that while massive structural overhauls grab headlines, continuous “process reforms” and small, targeted improvements in governance are equally vital for nation-building.

Story continues below this ad

“India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat will not be driven only by big policy announcements, but also by thousands of well-designed process reforms that make governance simpler, faster, more transparent, and citizen-centric,” Sanyal said, adding, “Incremental improvements, when pursued consistently, create transformational national outcomes.”

He illustrated through case studies how systemic process mapping, eliminating procedural bottlenecks, reducing unnecessary compliance, and leveraging technology appropriately can transform public administration. Digitisation, he said, must enhance, rather than replace, well-structured administrative framework designs.

Welcoming the chief guest, Prof. Suman Chakraborty, Director of IIT Kharagpur, emphasised the vital role of higher educational hubs in driving national growth.

“The vision of Viksit Bharat demands institutions that can seamlessly integrate knowledge, technology, governance, and innovation. At IIT Kharagpur, we believe academia must actively engage with policymakers, industry, and society to co-create practical solutions for national development,” Chakraborty said.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments