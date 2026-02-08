ECI to accept domicile certificate and residency documents for SIR in Bengal

The latest notification follows the Election Commission of India’s January decision that had rejected domicile certificates as evidence of residence in the SIR hearings in West Bengal.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
Feb 8, 2026
election commissionThe Election Commission said while the PRC is a valid eligibility document for the SIR, its acceptance is not unconditional. (File Photo)
The Election Commission of India has issued a formal notification to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal laying down strict parameters for the acceptance of Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC) during the 2026 Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Citing previous correspondence from January 2026, the commission confirmed that while the PRC is a valid eligibility document under the current SIR guidelines, its acceptance is not unconditional. The ECI has directed that:

Statutory compliance: Electoral registration officers (EROs) must act as the competent statutory authorities under the Representation of the People Act 1950.

Authorised signatories: Only PRCs issued by a district magistrate, additional district magistrate, subdivisional officers, or the collector (Kolkata) are to be accepted.

Regulatory framework: All documents must strictly adhere to the West Bengal Government’s guidelines established on November 2, 1999, including all subsequent updates.

Ensuring electoral integrity

The directive serves as a safeguard to ensure that only authenticated residency documents are used to update the electoral rolls. By narrowing the scope of “competent authorities,” the ECI aims to eliminate the risk of unauthorised or invalid certificates being processed during the intensive revision phase.

The CEO of West Bengal has been tasked with ensuring that all EROs and assistant EROs across the state’s districts follow these instructions without deviation.

In January, the ECI rejected domicile certificates as evidence of residence in the ongoing SIR hearings in West Bengal.

The Election Commission then made it clear that the domicile certificate submitted as evidence of residence would not be accepted. It was indicated that voters who had already submitted this certificate might be called again for hearings.

