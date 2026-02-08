ECI to accept domicile certificate and residency documents for SIR in Bengal

The Election Commission said while the PRC is a valid eligibility document for the SIR, its acceptance is not unconditional. (File Photo)

The Election Commission of India has issued a formal notification to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal laying down strict parameters for the acceptance of Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC) during the 2026 Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Citing previous correspondence from January 2026, the commission confirmed that while the PRC is a valid eligibility document under the current SIR guidelines, its acceptance is not unconditional. The ECI has directed that:

Statutory compliance: Electoral registration officers (EROs) must act as the competent statutory authorities under the Representation of the People Act 1950.

Authorised signatories: Only PRCs issued by a district magistrate, additional district magistrate, subdivisional officers, or the collector (Kolkata) are to be accepted.