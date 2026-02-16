ECI suspends 7 election officers in Bengal over SIR ‘misconduct’, asks state govt to start disciplinary action against them

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday suspended seven Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) in West Bengal over “serious misconduct, dereliction of duty and misuse of statutory powers” in connection with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The ECI also asked the state government to immediately initiate disciplinary action against them by the cadre-controlling authority, without any delay, and to apprise the Commission in this regard.
The seven officers are Satyajit Das, Jt BDO and Joydeep Kundu, FEO, both AEROs of 139-Canning Purbo Assembly Constituency; Sk. Murshid Alam, ADA, Suti Block & AERO for 57-Suti Assembly Constituency; Dalia Ray Choudhury, Women Development Office, Maynaguri Development Block and AERO, 16-Maynaguri Assembly constituency; Nitish Das, Revenue Officer, Farakka & AERO for 55-Farakka Assembly constituency, AERO; Dr. Sefaur Rahaman, Assistant Director of Agriculture Department, 56-Samserganj Assembly constituency; and Debashis Biswas, Jt. BDO and AERO 229-Debra Assembly constituency.
Earlier, on Friday, the ECI called the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, Nandini Chakraborty, in Delhi and sought necessary action against some officers for gross misconduct. The ECI also reminded the Chief Secretary that a series of actions is pending, as requested earlier by the poll body.
The ECI also asked the state government to send a compliance report of the Supreme Court order dated February 9. The letter was written by Sujeet Kumar Misra, Secretary to the ECI, to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal. The letter stated, “I am directed to refer to the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s Order dated 09.02.2026 in WP (1089/ 2025) and other writ petitions, particularly, para 6(vii & ix) of the Order (copy enclosed) and the Commission’s letter No.23/2025-ERS (Vol. II dated 10.02.2026 regarding revised SIR schedule issued in pursuance of the above-mentioned Order.”
The letter further stated, “I am also to state that after taking into cognisance of the issue of alleged burning of records of objections, the Commission has directed that all the objections in Form 7s received till date in the offices of CEO and DEOs shall be sent to EROs/AEROs immediately and latest by 16.02.2026, for disposal of the same.”
It further added, “The EROs and AEROs are directed to dispose of all such objections in Form 7s received either in their offices or from the offices of CEO and DEOs, in accordance with the statutory scheme and in accordance with the Order dated 09.02.2026 of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and SIR instructions dated 27.10.2025 (copies enclosed). Disposal of all Claims & Objections shall be ensured.”
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More