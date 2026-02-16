ECI suspends 7 election officers in Bengal over SIR ‘misconduct’, asks state govt to start disciplinary action against them

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday suspended seven Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) in West Bengal over “serious misconduct, dereliction of duty and misuse of statutory powers” in connection with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to ECI sources, the Supreme Court had previously sought action against two of the seven officers. However, the state government was hesitant to proceed with those actions. After considerable delay, the ECI decided to take action against the officers on its own.

The ECI also asked the state government to immediately initiate disciplinary action against them by the cadre-controlling authority, without any delay, and to apprise the Commission in this regard.