‘List won’t end here’: EC widens scrutiny to lower-level officers to ensure violence-free Bengal polls

The Election Commission expands its crackdown in West Bengal, scrutinizing lower-level officers and recent transfers to eliminate potential bias and prevent a repeat of past electoral violence.(File)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday expanded its focus beyond top bureaucrats in its effort to ensure violence-free and fair elections in West Bengal and is now scrutinising lower-level officers, in addition to senior administrative and police officers in the state.

A day after the election schedule was announced, ECI sought additional details and asked the state to provide a list of re-employed officers and employees who were transferred after February 28, 2026.

Following this directive, the state’s Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department asked all departments to submit lists of employees transferred after February 28, 2026, along with details of all re-employed officers and staff.