Why ECI’s rare move to name Bengal home secretary as an observer may lead to another standoff

A fresh controversy emerged in West Bengal after the Election Commission of India (ECI) named Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena as one of the central observers for the Assembly elections in other states.

The poll body asked Meena and other officials to attend the meeting of central observers scheduled for February 5 and 6.

ECI sent a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, asking the officer to ensure the presence of such officers.

“The officer(s) may be informed that unauthorised absence from the Briefing Meeting shall be viewed very seriously by the Commission and may lead to initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the officer(s) concerned,” the letter stated.