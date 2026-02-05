ECI issues Monday deadline to Bengal govt over non-compliance, hours after Mamata’s SC move

In the letter addressed to West Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, Sujeet Kumar Misra, secretary, ECI, said that the steps should be taken by 3 pm Monday (February 9) and a compliance report should be sent.
“I am directed to state that the following directions of the Commission have not been complied with by the State Government till date,” the letter stated. It then listed the instances, which include the filing of First Information Reports (FIR) against some officials, the suspension of two officials, the cancellation of the transfer of three observers, and the appointment of a few returning officers.
“Filing of FIR against 2 EROs [electoral registration officers], 2 AEROs [assistant electoral registration officers] and 1 data entry operator under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” the letter stated, adding that ECI letters dated August 5, 2025, and January 2, 2026, be referred to. “This is in violation of the Commission’s directions issued to comply the statutory provisions,” it added.
The letter then referred to the suspension of Sumitra Pratim Pradhan, AERO and BDO Bashirhat, “who had unauthorisedly deployed 1 additional AEROs to conduct hearing by issuing suo motu order in contravention of the statutory provisions”. The letter added that compliance was sought within 48 hours of receiving the ECI’s letter dated January 25, 2026. “This is in violation of the Supreme Court Order dated 21.09.2000 and Commission’s directions dated 31.05.2023,” the letter stated.
Referring to the cancellation of the transfers of electoral roll observers Asvini Kumar Yadav, Randhir Kumar and Smita Pandey, the letter stated, “These transfers have been done in violation of the Commission instructions on SIR dated 27.10.2025. In this regard, please refer to Commission’s letter dated 27.01.2026 whereby compliance was asked by 3 pm on 28.01.2026.”
The letter further said, “Appointment of SDO/SDM [sub-divisional officer/sub-divisional magistrate] level officers as Electoral Registration Officers in accordance with the criteria laid down in Commission’s instructions dated 26.06.2023. This is in violation of the Supreme Court directions dated 19.01.2026. Please refer to Commission’s letter dated 03.10.2025, 24.10.2025, 17.12.2025 in this regard.”
Story continues below this ad
The letter also mentioned the appointment of SDO/SDM level officers as returning officers in accordance with the criteria laid down in the ECI’s instructions dated June 26, 2023. “Please refer to Commission’s letter dated 20.01.2026 and 02.02.2026 in this regard,” it added.
The chief secretary has been requested to send a compliance report by February 9, the same day that the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Banerjee’s plea.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More