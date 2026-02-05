ECI issues Monday deadline to Bengal govt over non-compliance, hours after Mamata’s SC move

The chief secretary has been requested to send a compliance report by February 9, the same day that the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Banerjee’s plea. (ANI Photo)

Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made submissions before the Supreme Court in her plea challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, the Election Commission of India (ECI) dashed off a letter citing several instances where the state had failed to comply with its orders.

In the letter addressed to West Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, Sujeet Kumar Misra, secretary, ECI, said that the steps should be taken by 3 pm Monday (February 9) and a compliance report should be sent.

“I am directed to state that the following directions of the Commission have not been complied with by the State Government till date,” the letter stated. It then listed the instances, which include the filing of First Information Reports (FIR) against some officials, the suspension of two officials, the cancellation of the transfer of three observers, and the appointment of a few returning officers.