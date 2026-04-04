Poll crackdown in Bengal: ECI suspends govt official ‘for supporting TMC’; Police arrest party leader over ‘voter threats’

Berhampore TMC leader Raju Mondol was arrested after a video purportedly showed him going door to door, threatening voters with consequences if they did not support the TMC.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataApr 4, 2026 05:49 PM IST
KhandoghoshThe official suspended was the joint block development officer (BDO) of Khandoghosh in East Bardhaman district.
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended a West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) official for allegedly supporting and campaigning for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the poll-bound state. In a separate case, following the ECI’s orders, the police arrested a TMC leader for allegedly threatening voters.

The official suspended was the joint block development officer (BDO) of Khandoghosh in East Bardhaman district. A letter issued by Sujeet Kumar Misra, ECI Secretary, stated: “I am directed to refer to letter no. 4350-Home(Elec), dated 02.04.2026 of the Chief Electoral Officer on the subject cited above recommending suspension and initiation of disciplinary action against Smt. Jyotsna Khatun, Jt. BDO, Khandaghosh Development Block (Notified as ARO -259-Khandaghosh AC).”

The letter further stated that the Commission has “agreed to the proposal” and directed that Khatun be suspended and disciplinary action be initiated against her immediately. It directed that a compliance report be sent by 11 am on April 4. “Further, you are requested to furnish a proposal to fill up the resultant vacant post of Jt. BDO, Khandaghosh Development Block (Notified as ARO -259-Khandaghosh AC) to the Commission, urgently,” the letter added.

Meanwhile, in Murshidabad district, the police arrested Berhampore TMC leader Raju Mondol after a video surfaced purportedly showing him going door to door, threatening voters with consequences if they did not support the TMC.

The police arrested Mondol. Later, Arindam Niyogi, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, informed the media that this was the “outcome of ‘zero tolerance’ by the Commission.”

Earlier, in the run-up to the Assembly elections, the Election Commission had transferred hundreds of officials, including the chief secretary and home secretary, and the director general of police.

Assembly elections will be held in two phases in West Bengal, on April 23 and April 29. The results will be announced on May 4.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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