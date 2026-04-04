Poll crackdown in Bengal: ECI suspends govt official ‘for supporting TMC’; Police arrest party leader over ‘voter threats’

The official suspended was the joint block development officer (BDO) of Khandoghosh in East Bardhaman district.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended a West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) official for allegedly supporting and campaigning for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the poll-bound state. In a separate case, following the ECI’s orders, the police arrested a TMC leader for allegedly threatening voters.

The official suspended was the joint block development officer (BDO) of Khandoghosh in East Bardhaman district. A letter issued by Sujeet Kumar Misra, ECI Secretary, stated: “I am directed to refer to letter no. 4350-Home(Elec), dated 02.04.2026 of the Chief Electoral Officer on the subject cited above recommending suspension and initiation of disciplinary action against Smt. Jyotsna Khatun, Jt. BDO, Khandaghosh Development Block (Notified as ARO -259-Khandaghosh AC).”