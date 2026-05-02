EC transfers Kalighat Police Station officer-in-charge, third time since Bengal poll schedule was declared

Chameli Mukhopadhyay, officer-in-charge of Ultadanga Women Police Station, to head the Kalighat Police Station.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataMay 2, 2026 05:43 PM IST
Bengal exit pollsKalighat police station is under the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.
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The Election Commission (EC) Saturday transferred the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Kalighat Police Station in Kolkata, Gautam Das, by replacing him with Chameli Mukhopadhyay, OC of Ultadanga Women Police Station in the city.

This decision was taken after Das posted on a social media site a photograph of himself with an automatic rifle while wearing the Kolkata Police uniform. In the wake of Das posting the photo, the Trinamool Congress complained to the EC and urged the poll body to remove him. This is the third time the OC of Kalighat Police Station has been transferred after the poll schedule for Bengal was declared in March.

TMC spokesperson Jaiprakash Majumdar said, “This picture is not only uncomfortable, but it is quite objectionable in the eyes of the law. In this picture, it is clear that he is targeting someone by showing a sophisticated gun.”

“No police officer on duty can post his picture on social media while wearing a uniform. It is mentioned in the guidelines regarding the use of social media by the Kolkata Police. Besides, as per the instructions of the Government of India, it is prohibited to post any type of caption or picture on social media that is threatening or provocative. How come the OC of Kalighat Police Station posted this ‘controversial’ picture?” he added.

The EC had first changed the OC of Kalighat Police Station on March 29. Utpal Ghosh of the Intelligence Division of the Kolkata Police was brought in as the OC of the Kalighat police station. Within a month, just before the polling in the second phase of the Assembly elections in the state, Ghosh was transferred, and he was replaced by Gautam Das.

Kalighat police station is under the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

According to sources in the EC, Das was replaced as the poll body does not want any controversy in such a high-profile constituency.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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