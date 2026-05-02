EC transfers Kalighat Police Station officer-in-charge, third time since Bengal poll schedule was declared

Kalighat police station is under the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

The Election Commission (EC) Saturday transferred the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Kalighat Police Station in Kolkata, Gautam Das, by replacing him with Chameli Mukhopadhyay, OC of Ultadanga Women Police Station in the city.

This decision was taken after Das posted on a social media site a photograph of himself with an automatic rifle while wearing the Kolkata Police uniform. In the wake of Das posting the photo, the Trinamool Congress complained to the EC and urged the poll body to remove him. This is the third time the OC of Kalighat Police Station has been transferred after the poll schedule for Bengal was declared in March.