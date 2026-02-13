EC to set up polling booths in 78 high-rises, most in Kolkata

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a move to boost urban voter accessibility, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will convert 78 high-rise residential complexes across West Bengal into official polling stations for the 2026 Assembly elections, a senior official at the poll panel said on Thursday.
Of the 78 approved complexes, a number of complexes are located in central Kolkata.
The finalized list of these apartment-based booths is slated for official publication on February 25, the official said.
“Seventy-eight residential complexes have been identified for setting up polling booths. The detailed list will be made public on February 25. As the number of electors is expected to decrease significantly following the revision, the total number of booths will also come down,” the official added.
Following the ECI directives, District Electoral Officers (DEOs) from seven districts, including Kolkata North and South, have identified societies meeting key criteria — at least 300–500 registered voters, availability of ground-floor community halls or facilitation centres, which will serve as polling rooms, and space for central paramilitary forces and state police with safety and accessibility compliance.
The decision, however, has triggered a political debate.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lodged strong objections with the ECI, with her party warning that private gated communities could compromise electoral neutrality and oversight.
On the other hand, the BJP has welcomed the reform, calling it a “long-overdue” step to simplify voting for city dwellers and encourage higher turnout.
