EC to set up polling booths in 78 high-rises, most in Kolkata

In a move to boost urban voter accessibility, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will convert 78 high-rise residential complexes across West Bengal into official polling stations for the 2026 Assembly elections, a senior official at the poll panel said on Thursday.

Of the 78 approved complexes, a number of complexes are located in central Kolkata.

The finalized list of these apartment-based booths is slated for official publication on February 25, the official said.

“Seventy-eight residential complexes have been identified for setting up polling booths. The detailed list will be made public on February 25. As the number of electors is expected to decrease significantly following the revision, the total number of booths will also come down,” the official added.