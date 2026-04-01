EC targeting Bhabanipur with 40,000 voter deletions… yet I will win: Mamata

3 min readKolkataUpdated: Apr 2, 2026 02:45 AM IST
The chief minister on Tuesday had accused the poll panel of being involved with the BJP in a “grave conspiracy” of manipulating the electoral roll by submitting Form 6 applications of “outsiders” in the state. (File Photo)
Claiming that 40,000 voters’ names have been deleted from her Assembly seat of Bhabanipur, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Election Commission (EC) of nitpicking in her constituency in a bid to defeat her and help the BJP win.
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Addressing an election rally in Nanoor in Murshidabad district, the TMC supremo said, “They are nitpicking in Bhabanipur. They (the EC) have removed 40,000 names. Still, I will fight, and I will win. I am the candidate in all the 294 Assembly constituencies.”
“In Bhabanipur seat, they have deleted so many people. Instructions of Delhi are being followed to selectively delete electors of specific communities,” she said at another election rally.
The BJP has fielded Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, from Bhabanipur in a bid to repeat the 2021 Nandigram faceoff between Mamata and her aide-turned-rival Adhikari, in which the latter emerged victorious.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to campaign for Adhikari in Bhabanipur on Thursday.
The chief minister also welcomed the Supreme Court’s observation that submission of Form 6 for inclusion of names in the electoral roll “cannot be done in a hidden manner and there is a right to raise objections”.
The chief minister on Tuesday had accused the poll panel of being involved with the BJP in a “grave conspiracy” of manipulating the electoral roll by submitting Form 6 applications of “outsiders” in the state.
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“I am happy today. The Supreme Court has given a good verdict. They were filling sacks with ‘lotus’ (BJP) forms—Form 6—to insert names from outside the state. The Supreme Court has ruled that this cannot happen,” the CM said.
The TMC chief, however, urged party candidates to be extra cautious while filing their nomination papers for the elections. “Everything has changed. A new system has been established. Those appointed by the Election Commission have been given the responsibility to cancel your nominations. Therefore, be careful while submitting them,” Mamata said.
Lashing out at the BJP for using the EC to target the TMC, she said, “If you want to fight, fight face-to-face. Why are you doing it stealthily? They call Trinamool leaders ‘thieves’! There are many BJP leaders here whose own party members have demanded an investigation. I have those documents as well. TMC is not a thief. The BJP has looted everything,” she added.
The TMC chief also warned her party workers to check the EVMs. “From the day of polling and till the day of counting, stay aware. Check the EVMs. Make sure that voting is not allowed if a machine malfunctions,” she said to party supporters.
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She also claimed that the BJP government at the Centre will not survive after the Assembly election results in West Bengal. “The government will fall in 2026. This time, they have crossed all limits. You have created division among administrative officials. You may try to hand-pick officers, but remember, everyone is our people. You may send observers who hail from other states, but remember, they will not vote. People will vote. Bengal is different. People of Bihar, Maharashtra and Haryana could not understand your tricks,” she said.
“They are saying that violence is rampant in Bengal. In reality, Bengal is a land of peace, unity and culture,” she added.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More