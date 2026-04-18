EC takes tech-driven approach, warns of repoll over malpractices

In a bid to ensure peaceful Assembly elections in the state, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has shifted from a “reactive” system to a “proactive”, technology-driven model, warning that even minor or suspected irregularities, inside or outside polling stations, could lead to repolling.
Adopting a “zero tolerance” approach to any form of interference, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal said, “Barring polling persons and polling agents, not more than four persons can enter the booth. Through AI and webcasting, we will get pop ups. In any type of mischief, repoll will take place. The Election Commission has clearly said doubts will also turn into repolling, there should be some base though.”
The move follows concerns raised during the 2021 Assembly and 2024 General Elections, when nearly 40 per cent of booth cameras reportedly failed or were tinkered with.
He added that unusual tactics, such as applying perfume on EVM buttons to help identify voter choices, or obstructing webcams with tape—would be treated as serious violations.
“If there are incidents where there is perfume applied on buttons which have heard on social media … or if there is cellotape pasted on webcam etc., repoll will take place. EC wants total free fair election,” Agarwal noted.
If a webcam remains inactive for more than 30 minutes, officials may automatically order a repoll.
For the first time, violence or intimidation occurring outside the booth can trigger a repoll, even if voting inside remains peaceful, an official said, adding, “Every booth is now equipped with two cameras, covering the booth area, excluding the secret voting compartment, and monitoring queues to detect booth jamming or voter intimidation.”
West Bengal has approximately 80,000 polling booths, all of which are mandated to have 100 per cent webcasting coverage.
A centralised control room in the CEO’s office will monitor nearly 800 live feeds simultaneously.
The ECI has also identified several “super-sensitive” districts based on past violence and recent tensions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
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Malda, Murshidabad and Cooch Behar are among the key areas under watch, with specific flashpoints such as Mothabari, Sujapur and Beldanga earmarked for customised security arrangements.
To bolster security, 2,400 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in Phase I alone.
These forces have been granted expanded authority to manage general law-and-order situations in addition to routine election duties.
The heightened measures come amid a politically charged atmosphere leading up to polling on April 23 and April 29.
With counting scheduled for May 4, the ECI says the aim is to eliminate both overt and subtle forms of electoral malpractice and ensure a free, fair and intimidation-free voting process.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More