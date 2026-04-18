EC takes tech-driven approach, warns of repoll over malpractices

In a bid to ensure peaceful Assembly elections in the state, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has shifted from a “reactive” system to a “proactive”, technology-driven model, warning that even minor or suspected irregularities, inside or outside polling stations, could lead to repolling.

Adopting a “zero tolerance” approach to any form of interference, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal said, “Barring polling persons and polling agents, not more than four persons can enter the booth. Through AI and webcasting, we will get pop ups. In any type of mischief, repoll will take place. The Election Commission has clearly said doubts will also turn into repolling, there should be some base though.”

The move follows concerns raised during the 2021 Assembly and 2024 General Elections, when nearly 40 per cent of booth cameras reportedly failed or were tinkered with.

He added that unusual tactics, such as applying perfume on EVM buttons to help identify voter choices, or obstructing webcams with tape—would be treated as serious violations.

“If there are incidents where there is perfume applied on buttons which have heard on social media … or if there is cellotape pasted on webcam etc., repoll will take place. EC wants total free fair election,” Agarwal noted.

If a webcam remains inactive for more than 30 minutes, officials may automatically order a repoll.

For the first time, violence or intimidation occurring outside the booth can trigger a repoll, even if voting inside remains peaceful, an official said, adding, “Every booth is now equipped with two cameras, covering the booth area, excluding the secret voting compartment, and monitoring queues to detect booth jamming or voter intimidation.”

West Bengal has approximately 80,000 polling booths, all of which are mandated to have 100 per cent webcasting coverage.

A centralised control room in the CEO’s office will monitor nearly 800 live feeds simultaneously.

The ECI has also identified several “super-sensitive” districts based on past violence and recent tensions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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Malda, Murshidabad and Cooch Behar are among the key areas under watch, with specific flashpoints such as Mothabari, Sujapur and Beldanga earmarked for customised security arrangements.

To bolster security, 2,400 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in Phase I alone.

These forces have been granted expanded authority to manage general law-and-order situations in addition to routine election duties.

The heightened measures come amid a politically charged atmosphere leading up to polling on April 23 and April 29.

With counting scheduled for May 4, the ECI says the aim is to eliminate both overt and subtle forms of electoral malpractice and ensure a free, fair and intimidation-free voting process.