EC suspends sector assistant in Bengal’s Panihati over video of ‘involvement in BJP campaign’

The Election Commission (EC) has suspended a sector assistant for the Panihati Assembly constituency following allegations that he helped prepare campaign materials for the BJP.
The action against the official, Atanu Chakraborty, was triggered by a social media post featuring a video clip that purportedly showed him helping to prepare BJP campaign materials.
The video was highlighted by TMC candidate Kunal Ghosh, who posted it online just hours before the ECI’s intervention.
Chakraborty is an assistant teacher at Choudhurypara Prathamik Vidyalaya.
According to a notification issued by the returning officer, Chakraborty’s alleged close association with a political party and his participation in campaigning constitute a “serious violation” of the Representation of the People Act 1951. Authorities said such actions represent a gross dereliction of duty and compromise the impartiality required of election personnel.
Besides being immediately relieved of his responsibilities as a sector assistant, Chakraborty has been suspended and served a show-cause notice, requiring him to explain within 24 hours why further penal action should not be initiated against him.
During the suspension period, he is prohibited from leaving his headquarters without prior permission and must remain available for the ongoing inquiry.
“This action has been taken in the interest of maintaining the integrity, neutrality, and transparency of the electoral process and to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections,” the notification stated.
Story continues below this ad
The Panihati constituency has emerged as a key battleground in the 2026 West Bengal elections, primarily due to the BJP’s decision to field the mother of the victim of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder. She has framed her campaign as a quest for justice for her daughter, vowing to challenge the ruling TMC on its record regarding institutional accountability and the handling of the 2024 protests over the incident.
The TMC has nominated Tirthankar Ghosh, son of the outgoing MLA and veteran leader Nirmal Ghosh, aiming to retain its stronghold.
The CPM has fielded Kalatan Dasgupta, seeking to reclaim the Left’s traditional influence in this industrial belt.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More