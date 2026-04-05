EC suspends sector assistant in Bengal’s Panihati over video of ‘involvement in BJP campaign’

The Election Commission said the action has been taken in the interest of maintaining the integrity, neutrality, and transparency of the electoral process. (File Photo)

The Election Commission (EC) has suspended a sector assistant for the Panihati Assembly constituency following allegations that he helped prepare campaign materials for the BJP.

The action against the official, Atanu Chakraborty, was triggered by a social media post featuring a video clip that purportedly showed him helping to prepare BJP campaign materials.

The video was highlighted by TMC candidate Kunal Ghosh, who posted it online just hours before the ECI’s intervention.

Chakraborty is an assistant teacher at Choudhurypara Prathamik Vidyalaya.

According to a notification issued by the returning officer, Chakraborty’s alleged close association with a political party and his participation in campaigning constitute a “serious violation” of the Representation of the People Act 1951. Authorities said such actions represent a gross dereliction of duty and compromise the impartiality required of election personnel.