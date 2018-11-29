Election Commission should take responsibility if voting machines malfunction, says Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Election Commission will have to take responsibility if there is any malfunctioning and tampering of EVMs in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting in Purulia district the chief minister also said that she will raise this issue before other parties in the next month’s Opposition meet in Delhi.

“I have heard EVMs are not working properly during polling in Madhya Pradesh. We are aware of this clever plan… to tamper with people’s votes. If EVMs and VVPAT machines malfunction then the Election Commission will have to take the responsibility,” Mamata said. “There is a meeting of Opposition parties in Delhi next month. I will raise this issue there with documents of what is happening these days,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mamata slammed the BJP and CPM for “joining hands and creating trouble in Jangalmahal (former Maoist belt) by bringing outsiders from Jharkhand”.

“Some people are coming here from Jharkhand wearing saffron headgear. Those who once sported red shirts are now donning saffron shirts. Ram (BJP) and Baam (Left) have become one,” she said.

The TMC will contest both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Jharkhand in the future, she said adding that they will contest in Assam and Odisha also.

The TMC chief also asked her party workers to take out purification rallies a day after BJP’s scheduled rath yatras to “cleanse the areas” where BJP’s chariots would pass.

“They will instigate you but so not fall into their trap. We will organise ‘Pavitra Yatra’ (purification rally) a day after their rath yatra. Their yatras will make the roads impure. They will travel in raths but we will be on the road with the people. Perform your ‘Pavitra Yatra’ on the same route,” she added.