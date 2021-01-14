EC should probe rise in number of voters in rolls: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday demanded a probe by the Election Commission into the alleged rise in the number of voters in the state in the draft electoral rolls for West Bengal. Addressing mediapersons at the party’s Hastings office in the city, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta said, “There has been a 9.6 per cent increase in the number of voters in the draft electoral for West Bengal that was published recently. This is a huge number.

The most significant increase in number of voters has been reported from Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Jalpaiguri districts. All these districts share its border with Bangladesh. Therefore we are concerned about this increase. Today, we have submitted a letter to the deputy election commissioner in this regard to conduct a probe into this.”

Dasgupta also said the poll panel must ensure that no illegal voter is included in the final electoral roll for the state which is scheduled to be published on January 15.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh demanded deployment of central paramilitary forces in the stat “as soon as possible”. “Central forces must be deployed in the state as soon as possible. It should be deployed from February. The Election Commission is well aware of the situation in the state, especially the law and order. We have also intimidated the poll panel in this regard. The Model Code of Conduct should also be enforced as early as possible,” said Ghosh.

Generally, the poll code comes into force once election notification is announced.