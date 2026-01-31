EC sets 7-day deadline to complete SIR hearings in West Bengal

Documentation of hearings already conducted must be uploaded by February 2, it mentioned. (Express file photo)

The Election Commission has directed that all hearings related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal be completed within seven days, a senior official said.

The directives were issued during a video conference meeting of the full bench of the Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

Following the meeting, CEO Agarwal directed all District Electoral Officers (DEOs) in the state to complete all SIR hearings by February 7, with the final electoral roll publication on February 14.

According to the directives, the pending notices for hearings should be generated by January 31, served by February 1, and all hearings completed within 7 days.