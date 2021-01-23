scorecardresearch
Bengal: EC says no bike rallies after model code kicks in

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said, “Once the election schedule is announced, the model code of conduct will be enforced. After that, no motorbike rally will be allowed for the poll campaign.”

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: January 23, 2021 4:38:49 am
The Election Commission Friday said bike rallies in the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections will be banned after the model code of conduct is enforced. In the last Assembly polls, bike rallies were allowed, but regulated.

Arora also said the ruling TMC’s allegations against BSF were “unfortunate”, and asked the party to prove its claim. TMC had Thursday claimed that the border force’s personnel were “terrorising” people to vote for BJP. The EC bench is on a three-day visit to the state to review preparedness for the polls in April-May.

