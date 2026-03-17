In EC’s rejig of Mamata govt officials, who all have made it to the top

Assembly Elections 2026 Dates Announced: CEC Gyanesh Kumar at the press conference at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. (Source: YouTube/ECI)

With the model code of conduct (MCC) in place in West Bengal, following the announcement of the Assembly election schedule, the Election Commission (EC) has carried out a massive bureaucratic reshuffle in the state, appointing a new state chief secretary, home secretary, Director General of Police, as well as Kolkata Police Commissioner.

The EC has replaced Nandini Chakraborty, the state’s first woman chief secretary, with Dushyant Nariala, a 1993-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre.

Nariala currently serves as the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the North Bengal Development Department.

He held additional charge as principal secretary of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) as well as additional chief secretary of the Correctional Administration Department. He also served as the principal secretary for the Disaster Management and Civil Defence Department.