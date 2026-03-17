In EC’s rejig of Mamata govt officials, who all have made it to the top

The EC has replaced Nandini Chakraborty, the state’s first woman chief secretary, with Dushyant Nariala, a 1993-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya, Sweety Kumari
3 min readKolkataMar 17, 2026 06:49 PM IST
ECAssembly Elections 2026 Dates Announced: CEC Gyanesh Kumar at the press conference at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. (Source: YouTube/ECI)
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With the model code of conduct (MCC) in place in West Bengal, following the announcement of the Assembly election schedule, the Election Commission (EC) has carried out a massive bureaucratic reshuffle in the state, appointing a new state chief secretary, home secretary, Director General of Police, as well as Kolkata Police Commissioner.

The EC has replaced Nandini Chakraborty, the state’s first woman chief secretary, with Dushyant Nariala, a 1993-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre.

Nariala currently serves as the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the North Bengal Development Department.
He held additional charge as principal secretary of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) as well as additional chief secretary of the Correctional Administration Department. He also served as the principal secretary for the Disaster Management and Civil Defence Department.

Sanghamitra Ghosh, the new Home Secretary, is a 1997-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre. Ghosh, who replaced Jagdish Prasad Meena, served as principal secretary of the Department of Women & Child Development and Social Welfare.

In her career spanning over 25 years, she held several key administrative positions across the state. She also served as the Mission Director for the National Health Mission and district magistrate in several districts, including Howrah and South 24 Parganas.

The EC has also replaced DGP Peeyush Pandey with 1992-batch IPS officer Siddh Nath Gupta, and brought in Ajay Kumar Nand, a 1996-batch IPS officer, as the new Kolkata Police Commissioner, replacing Supratim Sarkar.
Gupta, the new DGP, was the DG of the Intelligence Branch in 2025. Before that, he served as ADG & IGP (South Bengal). He also played a key role in the CID, where he was the Additional Director General.

Nand, on the other hand, served as ADG (Counter Insurgency Force). He previously served as the Commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur and has experience within the Kolkata Police. He was also the first IG appointed to the West Bengal STF.

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Senior officers in the police department said that Nand was considered an efficient officer and played a pivotal role in tackling Maoists in the Junglemahal belt of West Bengal.

While Peeyush Pandey has been posted as director (security), Sarkar has been appointed additional director general (ADG), CID, with additional charge of ADG, Intelligence Branch, according to the notification issued by the state’s Home and Hill Affairs Department.

Pandey takes over from IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma, who has been reassigned as the Additional Director of Security.

Meanwhile, Ajay Mukund Ranade, a 1995 batch IPS officer, has been directed to take charge as ADG (Law and Order), replacing Vineet Goyal. He was earlier ADG (Telecommunication) and also served as Howrah Police Commissioner.

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Vineet Kumar Goyal, on the other hand, has been named DG (Intelligence Branch). He will continue to hold the additional charge of DGP (Anti-Corruption Branch).
Natarajan Ramesh Babu, a 1991 batch IPS officer, has been appointed DG Correctional Home.

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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