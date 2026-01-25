EC publishes 1.5 crore voter names on list of ‘logical discrepancies’

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday published a list of 1.50 crore names for hearing in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Out of them, 30 lakh names have been categorised as “unmapped voters” meaning they have no link with the last SIR conducted in 2002, and 1.20 crore names with logical discrepancies.

According to the EC sources, the list has been published for Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and District Election Officers (DEOs), who will take printouts of the list and display it at various locations as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

A senior ECI official stated that the commission had aimed to publish the list by Saturday night.