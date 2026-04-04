500 companies of CAPF to stay back in Bengal after polls; EC orders review of police cover for TMC members

The decision comes in the wake of a violent incident in Malda on Wednesday, when a mob surrounded a BDO office where seven judicial officers were held for hours.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 4, 2026 09:04 AM IST
EC orders review of police cover for TMC members, EC orders review of police cover for TMC supporters, Election Commission, Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Assembly polls, West Bengal Assembly elections, malda violence, Bengal sir, West Bengal Assembly elections, West Bengal Assembly polls, Bengal voters, Bengal voters list, Bengal electoral roll, Bengal SIR of electoral roll, nationwide SIR, Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Assembly elections, Assembly polls, nationwide Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, nationwide SIR of of electoral rolls, Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, SIR of of electoral rolls, Election Commission, Election Commission of India, Indian express news, current affairsEC sources said 500 of the over 2,000 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed in the state would remain in place after polling and counting, till further orders of the EC.
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The Election Commission on Friday ordered a review of the West Bengal government’s deployment of police personnel to provide security to members and supporters of the Trinamool Congress, EC sources said.

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Before the announcement of polls on March 15, the West Bengal government had deployed 2,185 police personnel to provide security to 832 TMC leaders and members as well as 144 other people, including TMC supporters, an EC source said. The commission has asked the state DGP to “conduct a strict professional review within the next two to three days in a fair and equitable manner”, the EC source said. The force should be deployed wherever appropriate, the source said.

The decision comes in the wake of a violent incident in Malda on Wednesday, when a mob surrounded a BDO office where seven judicial officers were held for hours.

EC sources said 500 of the over 2,000 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed in the state would remain in place after polling and counting, till further orders of the EC.

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