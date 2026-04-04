500 companies of CAPF to stay back in Bengal after polls; EC orders review of police cover for TMC members

EC sources said 500 of the over 2,000 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed in the state would remain in place after polling and counting, till further orders of the EC.

The Election Commission on Friday ordered a review of the West Bengal government’s deployment of police personnel to provide security to members and supporters of the Trinamool Congress, EC sources said.

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Before the announcement of polls on March 15, the West Bengal government had deployed 2,185 police personnel to provide security to 832 TMC leaders and members as well as 144 other people, including TMC supporters, an EC source said. The commission has asked the state DGP to “conduct a strict professional review within the next two to three days in a fair and equitable manner”, the EC source said. The force should be deployed wherever appropriate, the source said.